e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Indian pacers make world cricket exciting, says Phil Simmons

Phil Simmons is the coach of the West Indies team, which is taking on Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting from Wednesday. The former opener is back as the West Indies coach for a second spell.

cricket Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
India's Mohammed Shami, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah.
India's Mohammed Shami, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah.(AP)
         

A part of the formidable West Indies teams of the late 1980s and early 90s, Phil Simmons says the current Indian pace attack makes world cricket exciting.

India’s fast bowlers demolished Bangladesh to clinch the Test series 2-0, and that they have achieved it without Jasprit Bumrah, the country’s highest ranked bowler in the format and arguably most potent weapon, makes it even more impressive.

The trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were almost unplayable in the two matches.

“I can’t say how long ago, but when I first came here, you would have Madan Lal opening the bowling,” Simmons was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

READ: ‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit

“Now you have guys bowling at 90 miles per hour opening and your premier fast bowler (Bumrah) was injured for this Test, so you still have him to come back. It’s exciting for world cricket.

“Teams know now that you have to play properly on both sides - you have to have proper fast bowlers and proper spinners to beat India. Fast bowling from anybody is exciting, so it’s great to see that happen.”

Simmons is here as coach of the West Indies team, which is taking on Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting from Wednesday. The former opener is back as the West Indies coach for a second spell.

Simmons was impressed with what he had seen of India’s inaugural day-night, pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens.

“I did watch the first day. It was exciting to see Eden Gardens full. It’s an awesome sight,” Simmons said.

READ: Kohli closes gap on Smith, three Indians in top-5 of Test Batting rankings

He also endorsed Indian captain Virat Kohli’s views on how Test cricket should be marketed.

“I think Virat hit the nail on the head when he said we have to promote Test cricket as hard as we promote T20. Even though T20 has more money involved, we have to promote it the same way. I think if that’s done, we can see a resurgence of big crowds in Test cricket anywhere you go in the world.”

The Eden Gardens Test finished on the third day, but drew big crowds on all three days.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray to lead Sena-NCP-Cong govt in Maharashtra, oath on Sunday
Uddhav Thackeray to lead Sena-NCP-Cong govt in Maharashtra, oath on Sunday
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar
‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news