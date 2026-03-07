Indian Railways arranges ‘special train’ from New Delhi to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup final between India, New Zealand

“A Special Gift from Indian Railways for Cricket Lovers! Considering the increased flight ticket prices and unavailability of tickets, Indian Railways has announced a special train from New Delhi to Sabarmati for passengers' convenience, departing today, March 7, 2026, at 11:45 PM. Book your seat in this 19-coach train featuring 3rd AC and 2nd AC coaches,” read the caption.

The train will depart for Ahmedabad on Saturday at 11:45 PM, and the fans have been urged to book their tickets at the earliest.

All roads lead to Ahmedabad and rightly so. The marquee T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahead of the all-important encounter, Indian Railways on Saturday announced that a special train has been organised, allowing fans to travel from New Delhi to Ahmedabad. The official handle of Northern Railway confirmed that the decision was taken in light of high flight ticket prices and the unavailability of tickets.

Earlier, the Western Railways had also confirmed that a special train would be arranged for the final on Sunday. The train will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, allowing the fans a convenient and affordable journey.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be packed to the rafters for the finale of the T20 World Cup. India entered the final for the second time in a row after beating England by seven runs, while New Zealand made its way after thumping South Africa in the semi-final.

‘Grand closing ceremony’ A closing ceremony will also take place at the venue before the first ball is bowled in the final. Puerto Rican Grammy award-winning singer Ricky Martin is set to enthral the capacity crowd of 1,32,000 spectators along with 'Dandiya Queen' Phalguni Pathak and Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh.

The ICC has also organised a musical entertainment show ahead of the toss, and the audience are set to groove to the beats of Martin's iconic chartbuster 'Un Do Ttres (one two three) Maria'.

This will be the second time that India will be playing a World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The previous occasion in 2023 ended in heartbreak after Australia silenced the crowd to win the 50-over World Cup.