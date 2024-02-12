 India's 3rd straight ICC final loss to Australia at U19 WC sparks meme meltdown | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / India's 3rd straight ICC final loss to Australia at U19 World Cup triggers meme meltdown

India's 3rd straight ICC final loss to Australia at U19 World Cup triggers meme meltdown

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 12, 2024 08:46 AM IST

India faced a third-successive ICC final loss to Australia in less than a year, facing a 79-run loss in the U19 World Cup final.

In yet another chapter of World Cup final heartbreak, Australia inflicted a crushing defeat on defending champions India, clinching victory by a significant margin of 79 runs to seize their fourth Under-19 World Cup title at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

Australia U19 players celebrate a wicket during the final match against India's U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, at Willowmoore Park (ICC - X )
Australia U19 players celebrate a wicket during the final match against India's U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, at Willowmoore Park (ICC - X )

The loss marked India's second consecutive defeat against Australia in the World Cup final within a short span of just three months; the senior men's team had faced a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Pat Cummins' Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final last November.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Also read 'At U19, team results don't matter much': Mohammad Kaif brings back 'on paper' remark after India's loss to Australia

India's pursuit of a daunting target of 254 runs encountered early hurdles as Australia's bowlers set the tone with two maiden overs, foreshadowing the demanding task that lay ahead for the Indian batters. The side kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with India's highest partnership coming for the ninth wicket (44 runs).

The Indian U19 team experienced a parallel narrative to their senior men's counterparts this year, triumphing in every match except the final. Following the loss, social media platforms were abuzz with commendation for the Australian team, alongside Indian fans expressing admiration for their own team despite the setback.

Concurrently, the third consecutive defeat to Australia sparked a wave of humorous memes and jokes on X.

Read some of the standout memes and jests spawned by the defeat:

India's batting prowess, which had been formidable throughout the tournament, faltered as they slumped to 122 for eight against Australia's pace attack. Adarsh Singh (47) stood out as the lone top-order batsman to make an impact.

Although Murugan Abhishek (42) provided some resistance from the lower order, the defending champions were ultimately dismissed for 174.

Fast bowler Mahli Beardman, with figures of three for 15, earned the Man of the Match award for his stellar performance. Raf MacMillan, the off-spinner, also made significant contributions with three wickets for 41 runs.

Australian captain Hugh Weibgen credited his team's bowlers for their pivotal role in securing the victory during the post-match presentation. “With a bowling attack like ours we had a lot of confidence with 250 runs on the board. As a unit they bowl so well together. They know their roles and I will be surprised if all of them don't go a long way in their careers,” he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On