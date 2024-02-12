India's 3rd straight ICC final loss to Australia at U19 World Cup triggers meme meltdown

In yet another chapter of World Cup final heartbreak, Australia inflicted a crushing defeat on defending champions India, clinching victory by a significant margin of 79 runs to seize their fourth Under-19 World Cup title at Willowmoore Park on Sunday. Australia U19 players celebrate a wicket during the final match against India's U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, at Willowmoore Park (ICC - X )

The loss marked India's second consecutive defeat against Australia in the World Cup final within a short span of just three months; the senior men's team had faced a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Pat Cummins' Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final last November.

India's pursuit of a daunting target of 254 runs encountered early hurdles as Australia's bowlers set the tone with two maiden overs, foreshadowing the demanding task that lay ahead for the Indian batters. The side kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with India's highest partnership coming for the ninth wicket (44 runs).

The Indian U19 team experienced a parallel narrative to their senior men's counterparts this year, triumphing in every match except the final. Following the loss, social media platforms were abuzz with commendation for the Australian team, alongside Indian fans expressing admiration for their own team despite the setback.

Concurrently, the third consecutive defeat to Australia sparked a wave of humorous memes and jokes on X.

Read some of the standout memes and jests spawned by the defeat:

India's batting prowess, which had been formidable throughout the tournament, faltered as they slumped to 122 for eight against Australia's pace attack. Adarsh Singh (47) stood out as the lone top-order batsman to make an impact.

Although Murugan Abhishek (42) provided some resistance from the lower order, the defending champions were ultimately dismissed for 174.

Fast bowler Mahli Beardman, with figures of three for 15, earned the Man of the Match award for his stellar performance. Raf MacMillan, the off-spinner, also made significant contributions with three wickets for 41 runs.

Australian captain Hugh Weibgen credited his team's bowlers for their pivotal role in securing the victory during the post-match presentation. “With a bowling attack like ours we had a lot of confidence with 250 runs on the board. As a unit they bowl so well together. They know their roles and I will be surprised if all of them don't go a long way in their careers,” he said.