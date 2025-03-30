India's build-up to T20 World Cup 2026 includes five matches in Australia. Check full schedule

India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is later this year. Cricket Australia announced an action-packed schedule on Sunday from August 2025 to March 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will play five T20Is in Australia in November, which will serve as the proper build-up to the T20 World Cup next year, which is slated to be played in India and Sri Lanka. India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is later this year.(PTI )

Before the five-match T20I series, India and Australia will also play three ODIs, beginning October 19, in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney.

The T20I series commences at Manuka Oval, Canberra and includes the Indian men’s team’s first match on the Gold Coast.

The five-match T20I series will be played across Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The Indian women's team will also tour Australia for a multi-format series comprising three T20Is, three ODIs and one Test. The four-day Test will be a day-night affair in Perth.

Australia's home international season will begin on August 10 with three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa.

Apart from the series against India, Australia's men's cricket calendar is dominated by the Ashes, beginning November 21. The five-match Ashes series between Australia and England will be played in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.

“We are excited to announce the schedule for what will be another incredible international season, including the grand history and intense rivalry of the Ashes, the fantastic box office appeal of the India men's and women’s teams and a return to some iconic tourist locations in northern Australia for the white ball series against South Africa," Todd Greenberg, CA CEO said in an official statement.

“We look forward to bringing international cricket to fans across the country with 11 cities and 14 venues hosting matches throughout the season,n including matches in every state and territory capital city for the first time in 17 years," he added.

Check out the full India vs Australia schedule:

Men’s ODI Series between Australia and India

Sunday, October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth, (D/N)

Thursday, October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (D/N)

Saturday, October 25: SCG, Sydney, (D/N)

Men’s T20I Series between Australia and India

Wednesday, October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N)

Friday, October 31: MCG, Melbourne, (N)

Sunday, November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (N)

Thursday, November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, (N)

Saturday, November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane, (N)

Women’s T20I Series between Australia and India

Sunday, February 15: SCG, Sydney, (N)

Thursday, February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra, (N)

Saturday, February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, (N)

Women’s ODI Series between Australia and India

Tuesday, February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, (D/N)

Friday, February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, (D/N)

Sunday, March 1: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, (D/N)

Women’s Test between India and Australia

March 6-9: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)