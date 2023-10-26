News / Cricket / India's first training stint in Lucknow hints at Ashwin, Suryakumar selection for England game

India's first training stint in Lucknow hints at Ashwin, Suryakumar selection for England game

BySharad Deep, Lucknow
Oct 26, 2023 11:02 PM IST

Ashwin had long session with bat and ball. The senior player could come in as third spinner, considering the likely slow pitch on which the game could be played

Can India field four spinners for the next World Cup match here against England on Sunday? Obviously, the answer is no as the squad has only Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as specialist spinners. However, those who watched skipper Rohit Sharma and his team during their first training session on Wednesday might argue otherwise.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin attends a practice session during 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (AFP)
In a light-hearted moment, the fourth spinner turned out to be India's bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. He not only experimented with leg- and off-spin but also bowled a few left-arm deliveries during the squad's physical drills at the Ekana Stadium where India will face a depleted and demoralised England in their sixth round match.

Local talent Kuldeep started by bowling some quicker deliveries before transitioning to bowling his traditional flippers and googlies. Jadeja maintained a gentler pace as he bowled under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey for nearly an hour.

Coach Rahul Dravid along with Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Shubman Gill were the first to inspect the red clay pitch. Dravid's concern about the pitch's condition was genuine, considering his experience as the coach when India struggled in a low-scoring T20I win against New Zealand here.

"He (Dravid) appeared relieved that it wasn't the same pitch where all the drama unfolded under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. He even inquired about the pitch's bounce and spin," said a curator who observed Dravid and company's visit to the pitch.

After an hour of various drills, everyone moved to the B ground for the training session. Over a dozen local bowlers were in action, sending down some quick deliveries to Rohit and Gill. The batting order during the nets session indicated no changes for the match against England with Suryakumar Yadav also swinging his bat for big hits.

Ashwin, expected to come into the playing eleven, had an extended batting session at the nets before shifting to his bowling duties. Ashwin's inclusion would align with India's game plan for a spin-friendly wicket. If he receives the green light, he may replace Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj.

The decision to include Ashwin though could be tough for the team management. However, after England's eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Wednesday, India might consider such a change. A confident Indian squad didn't seem to miss Pandya during the match against New Zealand in Dharamsala and introduced SKY and Shami. With Shami impressing with a five-wicket haul, it would be tough for the team management to keep him on the bench, though Surya didn't contribute much before being run out.

With two days left before the match, the hosts have ample time to decide the team composition.

    Sharad Deep

    Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

