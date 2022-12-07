Home / Cricket / India predicted XI vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Litmus test for Dhawan, experienced spinner in fray for Shahbaz

India predicted XI vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Litmus test for Dhawan, experienced spinner in fray for Shahbaz

cricket
Published on Dec 07, 2022 07:53 AM IST

India predicted XI vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: India are likely to line-up a similar playing XI despite the batters crumbling in the previous encounter. While Dhawan and Rohit will open the innings, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will fill-up the middle order slot.

India predicted XI vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium(ANI )
ByHT Sports Desk

India predicted XI vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Team India endured a shocking defeat in the series opener on Sunday and will now look to square things off at the same venue before proceeding into the third and final ODI, which will be played at Chattogram on Saturday. The batters crumbled against the Bangladeshi attack led by their former skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain and will look for a strong response in the clash on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is fighting for a spot in the World Cup squad with stiff competition coming in from Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, will look for some big runs under his kitty. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will also try to find his old groove back. The Indian skipper has not been able to fire big in the recent outings and the ongoing series against presents him with a great opportunity.

Meanwhile, India are likely to line-up a similar playing XI despite the batters crumbling in the previous encounter. While Dhawan and Rohit will open the innings, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will fill-up the middle order slot.

Despite the costly mistake in the previous ODI, India will look to stick with KL Rahul behind the stumps.

The only change can be seen in the spin department. With Shahbaz Ahmed failing to make an impact both with the bat and returning wicketless with the ball, the management might bring in Axar Patel in place of the all-rounder.

Washington Sundar is likely to remain the second spin option.

Coming to the pacers, Kuldeep Sen had a decent outing in his maiden international outing and might get another chance. If this is the case then Umran Malik is likely to sit out because all the other three pacers - Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammed Siraj troubled the Bangladeshi batters in the previous encounter.

The addition of Thakur and Chahar also adds depth to the batting, however, the management will hope that it is not required in the second ODI.

India's predicted XI vs Bangladesh for 2nd ODI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

All-rounders/spin-options: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Pacers: Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

shikhar dhawan

