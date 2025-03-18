India's T20 World Cup high, Bollywood flair and a bold vision: How the first-ever IPL transformed cricket's landscape

On September 13, 2007, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a groundbreaking announcement that would forever alter the global cricket landscape: the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL). At the time, T20 cricket was still nascent in India, with the men's national team having played just one match in the format. The decision to introduce a large-scale franchise-league model seemed like a bold and risky venture for the BCCI. Yet, Lalit Modi, the board's vice-president and the league's inaugural chairman, possessed a vision and committed determination to transform it into something extraordinary – though even he could scarcely have foreseen the colossal phenomenon it would become. High of WC win, blend of Bollywood and conviction to make Indian cricket the biggest: How IPL changed landscape of sport (Getty and X Images)

The IPL's meteoric rise has since cemented the BCCI's position as a dominant force in the cricketing world, granting it unparalleled influence over the sport. However, this triumph was far from assured in the beginning. The league's success hinged on numerous factors aligning perfectly, paving the way for it to captivate audiences and flourish from its very first season.

India 2007 T20 World Cup miracle

When India landed in South Africa for the inaugural T20 World Cup, their experience in the format was limited to a single T20 International match. In a bold move, the BCCI appointed MS Dhoni as captain, with senior stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid absent from the squad. Unburdened by the weight of national expectations, this young and spirited Indian team embraced a fearless brand of cricket. Their journey culminated in a triumphant victory, clinched by S Sreesanth’s crucial catch of Misbah-ul-Haq at short leg in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan, a moment of brilliance orchestrated by Dhoni in Johannesburg that defied all odds.

This historic win ignited a newfound enthusiasm for the T20 format among Indian cricket fans, setting the stage for the IPL to capture the nation’s imagination and soar to unprecedented heights.

The eight teams and high-profile owners

In January 2008, the BCCI launched an ambitious auction to establish the eight founding teams of the IPL, setting a combined base price of USD 400 million for the franchises. The response shattered all expectations, with the board raising nearly double that amount – USD 723.59 million. The Mumbai-based franchise emerged as the priciest acquisition, fetching USD 111.9 million from Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, who later christened the team the Mumbai Indians. High-profile figures like Vijay Mallya, Shah Rukh Khan, and Preity Zinta also entered the fray, securing their own IPL teams with substantial bids, adding glamour and heft to the league’s inaugural lineup.

Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood connection

Lalit Modi struck gold when he persuaded Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan to join the IPL venture and bid for a team. The superstar, partnering with actress Juhi Chawla and her industrialist husband Jay Mehta, took the plunge, injecting a surge of excitement into the league. Shah Rukh’s star power brought a dazzling dose of glamour to the IPL, a novelty for India at the time, elevating its appeal far beyond the cricket pitch.

Reflecting on this in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Lalit Modi himself hailed Shah Rukh as the cornerstone of the IPL’s early success, crediting him as the league’s most vital pillar.

"Bollywood and cricket sell in this country. I have always been a part of the glamour. Shah Rukh Khan went to school with me; we are school friends. When I approached him for cricket, I didn’t know much about it myself, but I told him, ‘I just want you to be a part of it.’ He was the number one pillar for the IPL," Lalit Modi said.

Modi, the architect of the IPL, credited Shah Rukh for transforming the league into a nationwide spectacle. "Shah Rukh’s real genius was making cricket entertaining," he explained. “He drew women and children into the stadiums, which was pivotal to the IPL's success. That's why we introduced music, cheerleaders, and a festival-like vibe, he turned it into an event for everyone.”

By broadening its appeal, Shah Rukh helped cement the IPL as a cultural phenomenon that captivated audiences far beyond traditional cricket fans.

The Icon Players and draft picks

The BCCI set the stage for the IPL by organizing draft picks to determine player assignments, with one notable exception: five marquee players – Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh – designated as icon players. These cricketing legends were excluded from the draft and instead signed directly by their home-team franchises, a strategic move by the board to leverage their star power to draw massive crowds from their respective cities and fill the stadiums.

Among the draft-eligible players, Dhoni emerged as the hottest commodity. Fresh off captaining India to the T20 World Cup title and not bound by icon status, he was coveted by every franchise. In a fierce bidding war, Chennai secured his services for a staggering USD 1.5 million, cementing his status as a cornerstone of their squad. International stars also cashed in, with Andrew Symonds leading the pack, landing a USD 1.35 million deal with Hyderabad. Close behind, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ishant Sharma, and Irfan Pathan each pocketed contracts exceeding USD 900,000, underscoring the IPL’s newfound financial muscle and global allure.

Brendon McCullum mayhem to kickstart IPL

On April 18, 2008, cricket fans were buzzing with anticipation, eager to witness a spectacle unlike anything they’d seen before: Indian stars sharing the field with international players in a full-fledged tournament. That day marked the dawn of a revolutionary era in cricket, and much of its explosive beginning can be traced to Brendon McCullum. The New Zealand dynamo unleashed a storm that reverberated across the cricketing world, leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reeling in its wake.

Representing Shah Rukh's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), McCullum smashed a breathtaking unbeaten 158 off just 73 balls while batting first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His onslaught, punctuated by 13 towering sixes, electrified the crowd—so much so that even the home fans couldn’t resist cheering his blistering performance. Shah Rukh, ever the showman, amplified the excitement from the stands, joined by his Bollywood entourage. With every boundary and six, he danced to the rhythm of McCullum’s shots, rallying support for his team in signature style.

KKR’s dominance was absolute, posting a colossal 222/3 before bowling out RCB for a mere 82, securing a resounding 140-run victory. This unforgettable opener set an exhilarating tone for the tournament, kickstarting the BCCI’s ambitious vision for the IPL was off to a triumphant start.

Rajasthan Royals - the ultimate underdog winners

At the beginning of the inaugural IPL season, few gave Rajasthan Royals (RR) a shot at the title. Lacking the Indian star power that fuelled fan fervor, the team struggled to win over neutral supporters. But Shane Warne, the legendary spinner, had other ideas, and turned the odds upside down.

Warne galvanized a youthful Royals squad, leading them to a historic title triumph that etched an unforgettable underdog tale into cricket lore. His leadership fused a mix of overlooked international talents – Warne, Watson, Sohail Tanvir, Graeme Smith, and Munaf Patel – with emerging Indian stars like Yusuf Pathan and Swapnil Asnodkar, creating a potent and unexpected force. In a stunning finale, Warne – among cricket’s most polarizing figures – outwitted fan-favorite Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to claim the first-ever IPL trophy.

This Cinderella story struck a chord with fans, propelling the IPL into the heart of Indian households. What began as an audacious experiment soon roared into a colossal phenomenon, boasting a market value of USD 12 billion according to the 17th Brand Finance IPL 2024 valuation report.