India’s World Cup probables: Resting or rusting?

At the 2019 ICC World Cup, India lost in the semi-final but there was no doubt who were the most impressive in the tournament – eventual champions England had three defeats to India's one in the round robin stage. Brimming with confidence, they put on a series of commanding performances to easily top the league stage. Rohit Sharma has featured in just 49% of the ODIs India have played since January 2021(AFP)

Rohit Sharma had arrived in top form, a picture of focus and calm at the crease. Virat Kohli was in good rhythm and KL Rahul was solid. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were sharp and Yuzvendra Chahal was in rhythm. They had the look of a champion side. Losing to New Zealand in the semis thus was an upset.

The 2023 World Cup at home is just two months away, but can we confidently say that India have the look of a champion side? Are we sure what the 15 is going to be?

From the start of 2021, the team management has tried every option, fielding as many as 44 players in 41 games in this period. Yet, in this West Indies series we are still in experiment mode.

Coach Rahul Dravid has defended his decision to try out players during the three ODIs. But with limited time on hand, settling into their rhythm is key for the players. For India’s Cup, there are no players more important than Rohit and Kohli. Both sat out the last two ODIs and barely got game time in the first (Kohli didn’t bat, and Rohit at No.7, played out a few overs at the end).

50-OVERS IGNORED

The West Indies series continues the pattern India have stuck to for ODIs in recent times. Of the 44 players India have used from January 2021 until the second ODI at Bridgetown, it is opener Shikhar Dhawan who has played in most number of games (28) -- 66%. Ironically, he is not even in the Cup plans. After him, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur have played 25 matches each – 61%. The two, even if picked in the squad, are not automatic choices for the eleven.

Kohli has played in 59% of the games but Rohit in only 49%. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who is recovering from injury, have figured in just 46% of the games.

Among the key bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has played 56% of the games but Shami in only 27% of the 41 games (11). Jasprit Bumrah has been mostly out of action dealing with injuries.

In comparison, other top teams, defending champions England, 2019 runners-up New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa have been consistent with their main players.

For England, Moeen Ali (89% of their matches in the period), skipper Jos Buttler (74%), Jason Roy (85%), Adil Rashid (70%) and Sam Curran (67%) have had a good run. For New Zealand, Tom Latham has played 96% of his team’s ODIs, while Darryl Mitchell (78%), Mitchell Santner (66%) and Devon Conway (56%) too have played enough games. Kane Williamson is recovering from injury.

The argument in favour of the India players is that most of them are all-format players while England and Australia focus on separate outfits.

PAKISTAN CONSISTENT

Despite Pakistan also having mostly all-format players, they have the most consistent policy. Skipper and main batter Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have figured in all their games, with Mohammed Rizwan (96%), Haris Rauf (87%) and Imam-ul-Haq (83%) behind him. Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has figured in 61% of their games despite injury issues.

With only five-six of India’s players having played 50% of the ODIs from the start of 2021, the big question two months from the World Cup is: are their players well rested or are they going to be rusty at the mega event?

In 2022, due to the focus on T20 World Cup, ODI was the format everyone chose to sit out. No one wanted to miss T20s or Tests, given there are few games in a year.

But each format has its rhythm, and a break means it will take time to regain fluency. And formats keep evolving. Test cricket has changed from three years ago, so has T20. How can we then assume ODIs will remain the same? Come the World Cup, teams may spring a surprise by adding a new dimension to their game and strategy.

The basic need of the moment though is to have a settled combination.

India’s 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal says: “West Indies matches were fine... the coach should be allowed the confidence to work on his gameplan. After that, they should settle down and field their main players. The 15 is more or less settled, the only department where we can see changes is fast bowling. It will depend on whether we want an attacking option; then Shami will be in.”

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh, an expert on official broadcaster JioCinema, says key players can’t sit out at this stage. “You should know your eleven now. At least, you should know the 10 key players and keep playing them. As far as batting and bowling are concerned, their roles should be similar to how they will use them in the World Cup. If Hardik is using the new ball here, they must think of giving him the new ball in the World Cup too, at least for a few overs. But the question arises – can he make an impact with the new ball? Or, who are the spinners they will go with, things like that,” he said after the second ODI.