Home / Cricket / ‘Inhumane and goes beyond cruelty’: Virat Kohli on Hathras gangrape

The 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14, was brought to a Delhi hospital on Monday for treatment but could not survive.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Abu Dhabi
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli during a press conference in Dharamshala.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli during a press conference in Dharamshala.(PTI)
         

India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday hoped that justice would be done to the Hathras gangrape victim, who died of her injuries in Delhi, saying that the incident “goes beyond cruelty”.

“What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki,” Kohli, who is in the UAE for the ongoing IPL, tweeted.

 

The gangrape and the victim’s death has sparked outrage and protests. All the four men alleged to have committed the crime have been arrested.

The young woman was left paralysed by the attack and her tongue was also cut when the accused attempted to strangle her, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir has stated.

