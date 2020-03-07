e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Injured Ellyse Perry to undergo surgery, ruled out for 6 months

Injured Ellyse Perry to undergo surgery, ruled out for 6 months

Perry, who is the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year, will be out of Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa, beginning next Sunday, and also unlikely to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League exhibition games in May.

cricket Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Australia's Ellyse Perry
Australia's Ellyse Perry(AP)
         

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of action for at least six months as she will undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week.

It was during Australia final group game of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand that Perry had injured her right hamstring while trying an athletic throw in the field.

“The timing has been good, I still get to come tomorrow and next week I’ll (have surgery),” Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“From my perspective, I’ve had the most incredible run, I’ve been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time,” added the 29-year-old, whose injury was the most severe for her in more than 12-year international career.

Perry, who is the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year, will be out of Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa, beginning next Sunday, and also unlikely to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League exhibition games in May.

Although she will not be able to turn up for Sunday’s final against India, Perry is happy she will be able to cheer for the team.

“I’m really excited about tomorrow. I think it’s one of those opportunities now for the whole squad to enjoy the occasion and make the absolute most of it, it’s a very special time,” she said.

“I’‘ll be trying to keep my nerves at bay. I feel incredibly fortunate and chuffed that Motty and the group wanted to keep me around, it’‘s nice to be here and take it all in.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
CBI vs CBI: In a major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In a major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news