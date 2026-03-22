INR 1000 fine, no public humiliation: Why SRH are rolling the dice on Ishan Kishan as temporary captain

There is still no clarity over the availability of Pat Cummins. Earlier reports suggested the Australian could miss the first few weeks of IPL 2026 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving the franchise in need of a temporary skipper to lead them through the opening phase. And when they looked within the dressing room, Ishan Kishan emerged as a clear option. Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in IPL 2026 (PTI)

Fresh off a remarkable campaign in India’s victorious 2026 T20 World Cup run, Ishan also enjoyed success as a captain, leading an unfancied Jharkhand side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in December, a run that revived his chances of returning to the Indian team after nearly two years. But for SRH, it was not just results, but his leadership principles that stood out.

Sunny Gupta, Jharkhand’s assistant coach, recalled an incident while speaking to The Indian Express that summed up Ishan’s approach. During an invitational tournament in Kolkata, despite having a personal car arranged, he chose to travel in an e-rickshaw with his teammates. “Despite being an Indian player, he travelled with us,” Gupta said.

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When Ishan took over as Jharkhand captain, he laid down a few non-negotiables. There would be no negativity in the dressing room, and no player would be publicly reprimanded by a coach, feedback would always be one-on-one. Players were also expected to stay positive even after a bad day, while a light but firm rule ensured discipline: anyone late for the team bus would be fined INR 1000.

“One thing Ishan was clear about was that the dressing room needs to be a happy place irrespective of win and loss,” Gupta said.

The rules were far from symbolic. He insisted that even failures were acceptable, as long as there was clarity in intent.

Gupta also pointed out that while Ishan is often seen as carefree, his approach to cricket is anything but.

“People perceive him as a laughing boy, but he is different when it comes to planning. He will sit for hours studying opponents, mapping each player and watching endless videos,” he said.

That clarity extended to his T20 philosophy as well, an attacking mindset, much like the one followed by the Indian team. Teammate Virat Singh revealed that Ishan’s message was simple: individual recognition would follow only when the team succeeded.

“He is not the kind who just talks. If the team decides to attack, he will be the first to take responsibility,” Singh said.

Singh recalled a Syed Mushtaq Ali game where Jharkhand lost early wickets, but Ishan stuck to his aggressive approach, leading from the front.

Interestingly, much of Ishan’s leadership style appears to be influenced by MS Dhoni.

“Ishan has learnt a lot from Mahi bhai,” Singh added. “He knows when to push a player, when to back them, and how to build confidence.”

Cummins will eventually return to lead SRH, but for now, the franchise is placing its trust in Ishan. The challenge is significant, managing a dressing room full of seasoned international cricketers, but those who have worked with him believe he is ready.

“If the players start understanding him, his job will become easier,” Singh said. “I think he is going to succeed.”