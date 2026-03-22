SRH face harsh ‘not a serious title contender’ verdict, bowling under fire: ‘Batting like that won’t help win IPL’

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has raised concerns about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances in IPL 2026, suggesting they may fall short as genuine title contenders. He pointed out that their bowling unit doesn’t suit the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where flat pitches demand incisive wicket-taking options. Last season exposed this weakness, with the 2016 champions struggling to break partnerships and control games with the ball. Despite boasting an aggressive batting lineup, their over-reliance on scoring big runs didn’t compensate for bowling frailties, ultimately costing them a playoff spot. SRH hit with scathing ‘not serious title contender’ preview. (IPL/BCCI)

Uthappa weighed in on SRH's approach, acknowledging their fearless batting but questioning its effectiveness over a full season. He stressed that their home conditions demand stronger bowling, warning that firepower alone won’t be enough to secure the title.

"SRH's aggressive batting is entertaining to watch. But batting like that won't help them win the IPL. Their bowling is a bit on the weaker side. Bowlers are the ones who make you win the trophy. In Hyderabad, where they play seven matches, the pitch is a batting paradise. It is a super belter wicket," Uthappa said on JioHotstar's 'Out or Out of the Park'.

Continuing his assessment, Uthappa referenced former SRH bowlers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to underline his point, noting how even experienced pacers have found it tough on Hyderabad’s flat pitches. He stressed that bowlers like Bhuvneshwar, with variations and control, are better suited to such conditions - something he feels SRH’s current attack lacks.

"Even someone like Mohammed Shami could not be penetrative on those flat wickets. You need a bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is a very clever guy. He swings the ball, changes pace, bowls yorkers. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, you don't want to put too much pace on the ball because the ball does not seam around much. I don't think SRH have the bowling unit right now that can back the instability their aggressive batting can cause if the top order does not fire," he added.

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Uthappa exposes SRH's weakness Meanwhile, SRH will miss the services of Pat Cummins in the first phase of IPL 2026, as Ishan Kishan will take over the side's charge during that period.

Wrapping up his view, Uthappa pointed to SRH's over-reliance on their top order, naming Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen as the only consistent contributors, last season. He noted that once they failed, neither the middle order nor the bowling unit could step up, leaving the side short of balance.

"We saw what happened last season. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, no other batter was able to step up. When the top order failed, the bowlers were not able to defend the totals. So I won't consider SRH as a serious title contender this season," he concluded.