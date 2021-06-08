Home / Cricket / 'Internet does not forgive or forget you': Chopra weighs in on Robinson's suspension, says 'we all make mistakes'
England pacer Ollie Robinson (left) and file photo of Aakash Chopra.(HT Collage)
'Internet does not forgive or forget you': Chopra weighs in on Robinson's suspension, says 'we all make mistakes'

  • Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on England pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension following the disclosure of his racist and sexist tweets.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Society, including the field of sport, has no room for racism and sexism. This point, especially in the last couple of years, has been reiterated by the stakeholders, commentators, and the players of sporting teams. Unfortunately, the massive problem continues to find a place despite efforts being taken to not only curb it but abolish it from the surface of the earth.

The topic has come to light once again and this time, through England cricket team pacer Ollie Robinson, who was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) immediately after his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's. During the first day of the Test, while England was on the field, Robinson's racist and sexist tweets, from ten years, ago resurfaced. This caused a major uproar and eventually, ECB decided to suspend the player with immediate effect.

ALSO READ| Understand the sentiments but I genuinely feel sorry: Ashwin says Robinson's suspension indication of what future holds

Reacting to the incident, former India batsman Aakash Chopra said that the internet is neither forgetful nor forgiving and that we all make mistakes.

"Internet does not forget or forgive you. Ollie Robinson also apologized stating that he was reckless and young at that time and he does not think like that anymore. We all make mistakes and our thinking can change ten years from now."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also remarked that this could happen to anyone.

"We might be mentally offensive with regards to some things now, we might disrespect someone but ten years down the line, we might regret that. This can happen to all of us, let's be fair

This means that Robinson will not be available for selection for the second Test at Edgbaston after being asked to return to his county. On Monday, the board announced the inclusion of off-spinner Dom Bess.

Robinson had an impressive debut. He picked up seven wickets in the match and scored an important 42 in the first innings. During the press conference after the end of the first day's play, Robinson issued a statement of apology. However, that could not prevent him from being axed.

ALSO READ| British PM supports culture secretary's view on Robinson suspension

Graham Thorpe, England's batting coach, said the side could start reviewing the social media history of the players before their selection in the national team.

The second Test between England and NZ begins on June 10.

