'...involving 2 seniors and a youngster': Ravi Shastri's damning take on Rohit Sharma's struggles, impact of MCG defeat

India's capitulation in the final session of the MCG Test against Australia has provided a body blow to their chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, according to former head coach Ravi Shastri. While they came into the tour on the back of two Test series wins in Australia, it is now confirmed that they won't be able to make it a historic hat-trick Down Under as the best India can get out of the series now is a 2-2 draw. Ravi Shastri stated that it doesn't help India captain Rohit Sharma's cause that while he is in poor form, his opposite number Pat Cummins seems to “raise his game to 8 or 9” when facing him.

While such a draw would be enough for them to retain the trophy, Shastri feels that India may have lost their grip on it because of the way they lost in Melbourne. “…it was amazing to see the Indian crowds having travelled from all parts of the globe to come experience Test cricket at its best at the ‘G," said Shastri writing for the Daily Telegraph.

"Unfortunately for them, some poor shot selection on either side of the middle session on the final day cost India the game. And probably has ensured that India may have lost their grip on the Border Gavaskar Trophy with one Test to go.”

‘Cummins raises his game to 8 or 9 when against his counterpart’

Shastri said that there will be scrutiny on a few players after their dismissals in Melbourne. The former India captain, who is part of the host broadcasters' commentary team for the series, further stated that it doesn't help India captain Rohit Sharma's cause that while he is in poor form, his opposite number Pat Cummins seems to “raise his game to 8 or 9” when facing him.

“There will be a few of other second-innings dismissals that will be scrutinised in India as well, involving two senior players and a youngster. Three very loose shots. It doesn’t help when one of it involved the captain who is struggling. Also doesn’t help when Cummins raises his game to a scale of 8 or 9 when up against his counterpart, who is at the opposite end of the scale.”