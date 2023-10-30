News / Cricket / 'If you're going to point fingers at me...': Inzamam steps down as Pakistan chief selector as PCB launches investigation

'If you're going to point fingers at me...': Inzamam steps down as Pakistan chief selector as PCB launches investigation

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 30, 2023 07:23 PM IST

The development comes just days after PCB released a statement in support of captain Babar Azam against the "media scrutiny" where Inzamam also found mention.

The cracks further widened in Pakistan cricket on Monday, in the midst of their forgettable outing in India for the 2023 World Cup as chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced his resignation midway through the tournament. The development comes just days after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement in support of captain Babar Azam against the "media scrutiny" where Inzamam also found mention.

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announces resignation(Twitter)
Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announces resignation(Twitter)

Pakistan, a former champion and among the title contenders heading into the event in India, stooped to a World Cup low last Friday after incurring a fourth consecutive loss in the ongoing tournament. After beginning their campaign on a promising note with wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. This was the first time Pakistan ever lost four successive matches in World Cups.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Injured Hardik Pandya's much-anticipated return date revealed, but England win leaves India little to worry about

With the team hoping to put their losing streak behind and bid for a miraculous comeback in the World Cup tournament with a semifinal qualification when they take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, Inzamam resigned from his post as a chief selector, hence handing another brutal blow to the side.

However, the development came amid reports of a potential conflict of interest. The former Pakistan captain has been alleged that he is a shareholder in "Yazo International Limited," a company owned by Talha Rehmani, who is an agent for top players like Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

PCB later on Monday evening, minutes after Inzamam resigned from his post, took to social media to announced that they have set a five-member committee to investigate into the media allegations in respect of conflict of interest.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner," the statement read.

Inzamam, confirming the resignation to CricketPakistan, shrugged off the claims saying that he has no connection with the aforementioned company.

"People speak without research. If you're going to point fingers at me, raise questions on me, it is better I resign. If PCB wants to investigate me, I am available. People are talking [about me] without having any kind of proof, if there is any, then bring it. I have asked the PCB to do the same. I have no connection with the player agent company, these types of accusations hurt me," he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out