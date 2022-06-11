'We won't get pitches like these in Australia. We need someone with experience': Inzamam's massive warning for Pakistan

Pakistan registered an emphatic 120-run win over the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series in Multan. With the victory, Pakistan clinched the series as well; it is now their tenth-successive ODI series victory against the Caribbean nation. Babar Azam shined again with the bat, scoring 77 while Imam-ul-Haq scored 72 to take Pakistan to 275/8 in 50 overs. In reply, West Indies were bowled out on 155.

Even as Pakistan registered convincing victories in both games, one decision that has been criticised by former Pakistan cricketers is the absence of Shan Masood in the ODI squad. Following the win, even former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq joined the debate, as he spoke about newcomer Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood in a video on his official YouTube channel.

“When you talk about Pakistan's batting, I think no.5 is the most important position and a proper batsman should be playing there. We're playing Haris right now, he's new but it is difficult for a youngster. We should be giving him confidence but right now, I don't think you can play him,” Inzamam said.

“I believe this problem persists in both, T20Is and ODIs. Shan Masood is performing brilliantly, he's an intelligent cricketer. If we try him at no.5, he should perform better. Even players like Khushdil Shah and other players will benefit from him. We have Rizwan at no.4, and if Shan plays at 5, their role would be to finish the game with the lower-middle order,” Inzamam further said.

The former Pakistan captain also talked about the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year, insisting that the side needs ‘experienced’ players in important batting positions.

“When we go to Australia, we won't get pitches like these. We need a seasoned player, someone with experience. So, we need to think about this,” Inzamam said.

