IPL 2008 Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Apr 20, 2023 05:41 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals emerged winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

Rajasthan Royals emerged winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Led by the late-great Shane Warne, the Royals stunned MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final in a last-ball thriller. Warne assembled a team of youngsters which not many gave a chance. But defying all odds, the Royals emerged winners and qualified for the now-defunct T20 Champions League. Yusuf Pathan was named Player of the Match, while Shane Watson was adjudged Player of the tournament. Barring RR's title win, the season is best known for Brendon McCullum's whirlwind knock of 158 not out in the IPL opener. Sohail Tanvir won the Purple Cap with 22 wickets and Shaun Marsh took the Orange Cap after scoring 616 runs.

Rajasthan Royals, led by Shane Warne, won the inaugural edition of IPL 2023. (Getty)
