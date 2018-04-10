IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first home match for nearly two years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. (CSK vs KKR UPDATES)

The toss was delayed by 15 minutes after the match umpires were delayed on the way, apparently due to protesters demanding Cauvery water adding to the peak hour traffic jams on the approach to the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (CSK vs KKR SCORES)

All four matches in IPL 2018 have been won by teams that have won the toss and decided to chase a total. The pitch though has a sprinkling of grass and may not help spinners a lot, though both sides have a strong bunch of slow bowlers.

CSK, who escaped to victory over holders Mumbai Indians in the opening day, winning off the penultimate delivery, looked to bolster their batting after all-rounder Dwayne Bravo bailed out the side by smashing a 30-ball 68 and an injured Kedar Jadhav returned to finish on 24 not out.

Chennai Super Kings included England T20 specialist Sam Billings in place of injured Kedar Jadhav and replaced unimpressive England paceman Mark Wood with Shardul Thakur.

Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders called up England bowling all-rounder Tom Curran after veteran Aussie paceman Mitchell Johnson struggled in the four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Dhoni’s team were greeted by a packed stadium with fans mostly wearing the CSK yellow jerseys. The match was due to start as scheduled with a significant police presence outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni is eight runs short of scoring 3,000 runs for one team – CSK – in the IPL.