IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo difficult to stop when in rhythm - Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene on Saturday credited Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, saying it gets tough to contain a player like the West Indies all-rounder when in rhythm, especially in T20 format.

“Not surprised, he is a batsman (for which) we had planned as well. We knew that those guys were going to bat up the order because they played that extra bowler,” said Jayawardene.

“I thought we bowled really well up until the last three overs. Probably did not execute the plans the way we wanted to, but credit to him (Bravo), he batted brilliantly. That is what T20 cricket is, once you get a rhythm it is quite hard to stop somebody,” he added.

CSK made a thrilling return to the IPL circuit, beating the defending champions Mumbai Indians by one wicket in a thriller in which Bravo scored a quickfire 68, studded with seven sixes and three fours. Bravo’s late blitz handed CSK a win that looked unlikely when they were reduced to 118 for eight at one stage chasing 165.

Jayawardene was all praise for the Mumbai Indians’ debutant Mayank Markande, who had put his team in firm control by snaffling the key batsmen in form of Ambati Rayudu (22) and MS Dhoni (5) to return with the figures of 4-0-23-3.

‘Markande brilliant’

“I thought he bowled brilliantly, we backed him when we saw him first at our camp,” said Jayawardene. “We knew that he was special and he came for two trial games for us, both him and (Rahul) Chahar. We backed our youngsters. We knew that this is the year we had to do that. The stadium was packed against CSK and he bowled well, I am pleased for him,” he added.

“He is quite accurate and probably a bit different to a normal leg-spinner as well. The way he delivers the ball, the control (that) he has with his variations, and he is very confident for a guy who has not played much T20 cricket. He has played lot of state cricket for Punjab. His attitude is great and we want to back those guys, give them an opportunity and see what happens,” the former Sri Lankan cricketer added.

Disappointed with Mumbai’s effort with the bat on a tricky wicket, Jayawardene said his team will take a lot of positives from this defeat.