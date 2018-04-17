IPL 2018: Evin Lewis fifty bolsters Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Evin Lewis on Tuesday scored his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 14th match of the tournament. (MI vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS)

Lewis’ rapid fifty helped Mumbai Indians recover from a poor start, after they lost two wickets off the first two balls of the contest. Lewis faced 33 balls and hammered six fours and three sixes to score his half-century. (MI vs RCB SCORES)

The left-handed West Indian batsman’s innings provided Mumbai the platform to bounce back after Umesh Yadav dismissed Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for first-ball ducks in the first over of the game. RCB had earlier won the toss and elected to field first.

Mumbai were able to post 60 for two in the first powerplay largely due to Lewis’ counter-attack. He began with a powerful six over deep square leg off Chris Woakes, and smacked Umesh for a four in his next over past short fine leg.

Lewis then went on to hit two more fours off Washington Sundar’s first over, helping Mumbai collect 19 runs off it and then welcomed Indian T20 bowler Mohammed Siraj with a six into Wankhede’s third tier, followed with a four. He brought up his first half-century with a six off Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth over.

After nine overs, Mumbai Indians were 85 for two with Lewis batting on 51 accompanied by Rohit Sharma on 23 not out, with two fours and a six.