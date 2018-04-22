IPL 2018: Kane Williamson draws positives from close finish vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson said on Sunday that his team had positives as well as areas to touch on, after a four-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Williamson scored a fine 84 but his effort went in vain as SRH tumbled to a narrow loss, chasing 183 to win. (SCORECARD)

Williamson told media after SRH’s defeat, “I think both innings for us were innings of two halves, we certainly started off very well with the ball. I think the new ball on that surface was very tough, and as the ball got older I think it became a little bit more even.”

“I think the way Chennai soaked up the pressure, kept wickets in hand and then applied in the back half… a lot of credit to the way they got a very good total on the board. We wanted to get off a good start — you always do — it wasn’t to be today but it was nice to be able to put together some partnerships and it is just a shame that we could not get across the line. A lot of positives to move forward with, and some areas to touch on as well going into our next game,” he added.

Williamson praised Ambati Rayudu, who scored a whirlwind 79 to power CSK to a strong total after a poor start in he contest. “He played very well, to get off to a strike rate of 200 up there was outstanding and (it) put the pressure back on us. (He) certainly played a match-winning knock. You do have to take your hats off to the way Rayudu played, and at the same time it was not our best start but it was nice to put together middle to lower order partnerships and one hit away,” Williamson said.

SRH missed the services of Shikhar Dhawan, as it was for the first time since 2013 that they were without either of the left-handed pair of Dhawan and David Warner.

Talking about the possibilities of a win had Dhawan been there, Williamson said, “Luckily you do not know. Like I have said, any team would be fortunate to have him. Unfortunately he was injured today, not able to play but hopefully he would be right by the next game. He is a big player for us, he has been hitting the ball nicely and scoring a lot of runs for us. But it would be hard to judge how much of an influence he would have had but it would have been great to have him.”

Williamson informed that a stiff back problem prevented SRH’s lead bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to complete his quota of four overs.

“Whenever Bhuvneshwar plays he is going to bowl his quota of overs but unfortunately he had a stiff back (due) to which we had to make some adjustments. You break the game down into small, small margins and Bhuvi, like Shikhar, is a big player for our team and you always want them to be able to take the field,” Williamson said.

The SRH captain concluded by saying that adapting to different wickets quickly than they have so far, will be key for his bowlers going forward.

“I suppose it is trying to be smart and adjust to the surface. Every game we have played on had very different surfaces that have required slightly different skillsets. I think if we are being honest with ourselves as a side we would want to improve in adapting just a little bit quicker,” he said.

“If we do that, and we have seen in T20 cricket the margins are very small. If you get the hop on the opposition with adapting to those conditions then it can go a long way. These are things you reflect on and lot of positives today but also other things that we want to touch on,” Williamson concluded.