Live cricket score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018

Having finally found the winning touch, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to continue in similar vein when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur tonight. Defending champions Mumbai Indians were off to a poor start this season, suffering three successive losses, before skipper Rohit Sharma came to the team’s rescue with a blistering 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RR, on the other hand, suffered a 64-run defeat vs Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Senior pros like Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will look to step up to the plate. Follow live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling, consisting of the most expensive buy (Ben Stokes) and the most expensive Indian (Jaydev Unadkat), has failed to live up to expectations so far. Spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham have not been backed up by pacers.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ bowling is solid with the likes of young leg-spinner Mayank Markande bowling brilliantly. Krunal Pandya adds depth to the attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Mustafizur Rahman. The game against Rajasthan Royals gives the perennial slow-starters of IPL a chance to sustain their winning momentum.