Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018, live cricket score

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they take on a resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur tonight. Mumbai Indians registered their first points in the tournament with a 46-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI captain Rohit Sharma finally got into thick of things with an impressive 94 vs Virat Kohli’s side. RR, on the other hand, have not functioned well as a team, with many players yet to find their groove, Ben Stokes probably the best example. Follow live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here (LIVE UPDATES)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of the IPL 2018 game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians, click here.