IPL 2018: CSK’s Deepak Chahar credits team atmosphere and experience in clinching close games

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who claimed a match-winning three-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, said positive team atmosphere and experience in the side help them clinch close matches. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

CSK on Sunday trumped SRH by four runs in their backyard at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium— a venue where the visiting side got more support than the home team. (SRH vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS)

Speaking to the media after CSK’s win in which Chahar returned with the figures of 4-1-15-3, he said the atmosphere in the camp motivates a player to do well. “Obviously you would have done something right to win close matches,” Chahar said.

“We have Captain Cool (MS Dhoni), the atmosphere in the CSK camp is like that of a family. I am playing (with the franchise) for the first time but each player feels like that. They get motivated to give their 100 per cent. If you watch us closely while fielding you will find that our attitude is very different. When I am on the field I am not distracted even for a second. The focus and the will to win matters a lot,” he added.

Chahar said experience helps a great deal in crunch situations. “They say age is just a number. In this tournament, in T20 cricket, it is very important to have good strength of all-rounders. We have a lot of them, which gives us options as well. One gets experience with age, which is something we are getting to see. In so many close matches you need experience. On the field, when you are not doing well you get advice from a bowler who has taken 400 wickets (Dwayne Bravo), or Shane Watson who has played so many matches. When an experienced player gives you an advice you start thinking. It is helping us,” he said.

Chahar claimed 3-1-7-3 in his opening spell to hurt SRH’s chances early on in their chase, and credited bounce on offer and evening breeze for his burst.

“The ball was coming on slow to the batsmen when we (Chennai Super Kings) were batting. There was bounce on the wicket but the ball was coming on slow. The wicket had some support in terms of pace when we started with our bowling. There was good bounce if the ball was put in the right areas. With the strong breeze the ball was moving around as well. It is always good for a fast bowler if there is bounce and swing,” he said.

Rayudu played incredible innings

Heaping praise on Ambati Rayudu who scored a rapid 79, Chahar said, “The way Rayudu bhaiya batted was unbelievable. We do not get to see such kind of batting in IPL. The way he hit the ball, on that wicket and in those conditions was incredible.”

CSK survived Kane Williamson’s (84) threat when he teamed up with Yusuf Pathan (45) to take his team close to the finish line. Chahar said the message from CSK captain at that stage was to exploit the weak areas of the batsmen.

“The idea was to not bowl in the batsman’s strike area especially when he was doing well. Yusuf Pathan is strong on the midwicket area and the plan was to bowl outside the off-stump. It was important to bowl in the weak areas. His (MS Dhoni’s) message was to remain cool and bowl in a specific line,”

Chahar said he and his brother Rahul, who is with Rajasthan Royals (RR), are happy to pay back to their father who has been their coach. “Our father has been a coach to me and Rahul. He has worked very hard with us. It was a dream to play for India and in the IPL and do well. Rahul and I have done a lot of hard work and when you do well at this stage then it is a proud feeling. We are trying to pay back to our father for all his hard work. We are happy to be able to do something for him,” Deepak concluded.