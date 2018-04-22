IPL 2018: Suresh Raina scores fifty, goes past Virat Kohli as IPL’s highest run-getter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Suresh Raina once again made a strong contribution to his team as he remained unbeaten on 53 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match on Sunday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

This was Raina’s 32nd half-century in the history of the tournament, which helped him to go past Virat Kohli in terms of getting most runs in IPL history. (SCORECARD)

A few days ago, Kohli had finally managed to go past Raina as IPL’s highest run-scorer when he made a valiant 92 not out against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Coming in to bat with his team all at sea against a disciplined SRH bowling line-up, Raina showed patience and carved out an important half-century for his team.

Raina was also involved in a crucial 112-run stand with Ambati Rayudu (79) as the two revived Chennai Super Kings from a poor start to the 20th match of the IPL 2018 tournament. So far in this season, CSK have scored at least 40 or more runs in the first powerplay, but on Sunday, the two-time champions could manage a mere 27 for one in six overs.

Raina and Rayudu then teamed up to take CSK to a strong total. With Rayudu taking the aggressive route, Raina was happy to play the second fiddle and eventually remained unbeaten on 53 off 43 balls, for which he struck five boundaries and two sixes.