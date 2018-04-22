IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to field vs Chennai Super Kings

Shikhar Dhawan was on Sunday ruled out as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. (SRH v CSK LIVE UPDATES)

Dhawan suffered a nasty blow to his elbow during the game last Thursday and did not attend SRH’s three-hour training session on Saturday in the lead-up to this game, raising doubts over his fitness. (SRH v CSK LIVE SCORECARD)

Dhawan was replaced by the 21-year-old Ricky Bhui in the playing eleven, whereas the lanky Australian bowler Billy Stanlake returned into the team in place of Chris Jordan.

On the other hand, CSK’s leg-spinner Imran Tahir is not well and has travelled to Chennai to get tests conducted. Tahir was replaced by his South African compatriot Faf du Plessis.

While Chennai Super Kings are coming off a 64-run mauling of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match, the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a 15-run defeat at the hands of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a high-scoring clash.

CSK enjoy an impressive record over Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have so far won four out of six matches, while losing two.

Despite having almost identical numbers in IPL 2018 so far with SRH — three wins in four matches and one defeat giving them six points, although CSK boast of a higher net run rate at present — CSK head into this game as favourites considering their overall firepower, team balance and the ability to clinch favourable results from tough situations.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur