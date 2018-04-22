IPL 2018: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan fifties boost Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals

Suryakumar Yadav’s second fifty in the 2018 Indian Premier League, combined with Ishan Kishan’s second fifty put Mumbai Indians on course for a big score against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians started off on a disastrous note with Evin Lewis (0) falling in the first over bowled by Dhawal Kulkarni. After two slow overs, Suryakumar opened up in style by lofting Kulkarni over long on for the first six of the match.

After tucking pacer Jofra Archer to fine leg for a boundary, the Mumbai batsman punished Kulkarni by whipping the bowler over long leg for his second six and glancing a short ball past the gap at short fine leg.

Suryakumar’s aggression rubbed off on Ishan Kishan, who was under a fitness cloud after being hit on the cheek during the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After consuming nine balls for two runs, Kishan got going by hammering a slower ball off Kulkarni over long on for a six.

The 27-year-old Suryakumar got a boundary each of Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham and the right-hander notched up his fifty off 29 balls in style by lofting Gopal inside-out over widish long off to continue his great run, having scored 53 against Delhi Daredevils.

At the other end, the 19-year-old Kishan neared his milestone by pulling Ben Stokes for a six to deep square leg and thrashing Archer over mid-off. The youngster reached his landmark off 35 balls by flicking a full ball to mid wicket.

However, both batsmen could not carry on from their fifties. Kishan, in the quest for innovation, scooped a wide, low full toss from Kulkarni to short fine leg to fall for 58. Suryakumar, struggling for the big hits, top-edged a slower ball from Jaydev Unadkat to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to depart for 72.

Heading into the tournament, Suryakumar had a good run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai, scoring 364 runs at an average of over 60 with two fifties and a century. Kishan, on the other hand, hit 313 runs for Jharkhand in the same tournament at an average of 78.25.