IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul knocked us out: Delhi Daredevils asst. coach

It looked as if Delhi Daredevils came a bit unprepared for their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 tie against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali as the hosts pummeled them to grab a fine six-wicket victory. (Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, Highlights)

Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul smashed a superlative 16-ball knock of 51 runs to take the match away from the visitors. Kings XI Punjab achieved the target of 167 runs in 18.5 overs to claim the win.

“KL Rahul took the game away from us with his tremendous knock. They capitalised the conditions well. The wicket was on the slower side, so they took on the fast bowlers well. Rahul, Karun Nair and later David Miller played well to achieve the target,” said Delhi Daredevils assistant coach Sridharan Sriram in a post match press conference.

Delhi Daredevils bowlers fared badly in the match. “We have an experienced and balanced bowling combination. Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Amit Mishra are the finest bowlers. They have done well in the past. I think Amit Mishra’s over (24 runs) was the one which tilted the match in their favour.”

Seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra gave away 24 runs in one of his overs to crush the chances of his team. In his quota of four overs, he gave away 46 runs at an economy of 11.50 while Mohammed Shami was the costliest. He bowled two overs and went for 26 runs at an economy of 13.0.

When asked whether trouble in his personal life affected Mohammed Shami lately and playing on his mind, Sriram said, “We have had many discussions with him after what all happened. Despite everything, he has recovered well and is very keen on doing well and making a mark. He has lost lot of weight also. He is in a positive frame of mind.”

Gautam Gambhir was the lone ranger in the Delhi Daredevils camp as he made highest 55 runs. Rishabh built his innings well but fell on 28.

“This is how Rishabh plays. He likes to go after the bowlers and express himself and we want him to do that.” He consumed 13 ball for his 28 runs.