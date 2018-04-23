Krishnappa Gowtham’s knock vs MI once-in-a-lifetime experience: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson’s second fifty in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) was vital in Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) tense three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday. But the Kerala batsman praised Krishnappa Gowtham’s magnificent 11-ball 33 that helped Ajinkya Rahane’s side cross the line after losing their way a bit in the death overs. (RR vs MI highlights)

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Samson was all praise for Gowtham’s blitz. “Gowtham’s innings was brilliant. The knock was a (once in a) lifetime experience not just for him, but for all of us,” he said. (RR vs MI scorecard)

Chasing 168, Samson’s 52 and his 72-run stand for the third wicket with Ben Stokes put Rajasthan Royals on course for a win. However, Hardik Pandya’s dismissal of Stokes for 40 and two wickets by Jasprit Bumrah, including Samson tilted the balance towards Rohit Sharma’s side before Gowtham’s blitz sealed the deal for Rajasthan Royals. However, Samson said the hosts were not ruffled.

“I knew that whenever a team chases, the bowling side are under pressure. While chasing an innings, it is necessary to take the match as deep as possible,” Samson said.

All-round contributions

The right-hander, who is the leading scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this edition of the tournament, praised the contributions of Jofra Archer, who took 3/23 and also Stokes’ knock.

“Everyone’s contributions were important. Jofra Archer took three important wickets. Our bowlers did really well to restrict Mumbai Indians to 167/7. Even Stokes’ innings was important. The partnership that we had was crucial,” Samson said.

Rajasthan Royals next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29 and they will be determined to take revenge after they lost their first encounter against Kane Williamson’s side by nine wickets. Samson highlighted one key factor which the team needed to improve. “We need to pull up our socks while fielding. We need to show energy on the field and practice hard,” Samson said.