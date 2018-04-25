IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians (MI) Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches
Mumbai Indians (MI) Upcoming Match Schedule - Find a list of Mumbai Indians (MI) Upcoming Match Schedule in IPL 2018 Season with full list of matches, Venues details, players information, Match Timings etc.cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 12:27 IST
Defending champions Mumbai Indians have been dubbed as one of the favourites going into IPL 2018 due to the nature of their balanced squad. Rohit Sharma will lead the outfit that has won the title three times already. Besides retaining the services of their captain, Mumbai Indians also brought back Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. They used their Right-to-Match card to rope in Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. The team also boasts an impressive pace bowling line up in the form of Mustafizur Rahman, Bumrah and Pat Cummins. The team is coached by former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)
Full fixtures:
Saturday, April 7
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday, April 12
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday, April 14
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Tuesday, April 17
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, April 22
Opponents: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Tuesday, April 24
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Saturday, April 28
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Tuesday, May 1
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, May 4
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Sunday, May 6
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 9
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sunday, May 13
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 16
Opponent: Kings XI Punjab
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, May 20
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi