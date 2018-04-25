IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians (MI) Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have been dubbed as one of the favourites going into IPL 2018 due to the nature of their balanced squad. Rohit Sharma will lead the outfit that has won the title three times already. Besides retaining the services of their captain, Mumbai Indians also brought back Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. They used their Right-to-Match card to rope in Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. The team also boasts an impressive pace bowling line up in the form of Mustafizur Rahman, Bumrah and Pat Cummins. The team is coached by former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

Full fixtures:

Saturday, April 7

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, April 12

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday, April 14

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tuesday, April 17

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, April 22

Opponents: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Tuesday, April 24

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Saturday, April 28

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Tuesday, May 1

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, May 4

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Sunday, May 6

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 9

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday, May 13

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 16

Opponent: Kings XI Punjab

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, May 20

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi