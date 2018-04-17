IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma completes half-century of fifties in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma put behind a disappointing start with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on Tuesday as he scored his 50th half-century in T20 cricket, during the contest between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (MI vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS)

Walking into bat with his team placed perilously at 0/2 in the first over, Rohit not only got his best score of IPL 2018 so far, but also put up a strong partnership with Evin Lewis (65) to help Mumbai Indians recover.

Rohit added 108 runs for the third wicket with Lewis after Umesh Yadav rocked the hosts Mumbai Indians with wickets off the first two balls at the Wankhede Stadium in the 14th match of the tournament.

He pulled Umesh for a massive six on the leg side and followed it up with a four to complete his fifty off 32 balls, studded with six fours and two sixes.

With this knock, the right-handed Mumbai Indians captain joined an exclusive club of batsman — and becoming only the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir — to have scored a half-century of fifties in T20 cricket.

Rohit had so far had a quiet time with the bat in the IPL, missing out to put up big scores despite getting starts in the first three matches. In the three matches that the defending champions Mumbai have lost so far, Rohit scored 15, 11 and 18.