IPL 2018: Sanju Samson fifty takes Rajasthan Royals to 217/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sanju Samson struck his eighth half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he took Rajasthan Royals to a solid total of 217/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. (LIVE BLOG)

Samson, arriving in the seventh over after RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal for 36 after RCB skipper Virat Kohli elected to bowl first, held firm as the 2008 IPL champions again struggled for batting momentum. (LIVE SCORE)

The 23-year-old hit five sixes, reaching the mark in 34 deliveries in the 17th over. RR were 157/3 after 17 overs.

Samson raised 49 runs for the third wicket with England all-rounder Ben Stokes and then kept up the fight with Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals looked to put up a fighting total.

The attacking player targetted left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya, hitting him over square leg, and lofted off-spinner Washington Sundar over long on for sixes. His focused on tackling the RCB spinners, and greeted left-arm spinner Pawan Negi, picked in place of batsman Sarfaraz Khan, with a lofted four over extra cover and six over midwicket.

The 23-year-old Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman, bought back by RR on their return in IPL 2018 after a two-year suspension, has been in good nick. He scored 49 in the nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and 37 in the rain-hit game against Delhi Daredevils which Ajinkya Rahane’s team won.

Samson took charge after Ben Stokes’ (27) dismissal in the 13th over by attacking Negi and then took full advantage of a free hit against Umesh Yadav, dispatching it over midwicket for six.

He held firm before reaching his fifty with a single off Chris Woakes and was unbeaten on 92 at the end of the innings.