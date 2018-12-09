IPL 2019: 5 players who may prove to be bargain buys

Whenever the Indian Premier League auction comes around, everyone is looking out for the players who steal the show with big money. But in the IPL, it has been proven time and time again that a team cannot win with only big stars. Every side needs players who don’t cost much to support the big stars and even win matches single-handedly on their day.

Here’s a look at five players who may prove to be bargain buys in this year’s IPL auction.

1. Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary can be a very handy middle order batsman for any franchise. The 33-year-old has the ability to finish off innings with quick-fire knocks.

Tiwary didn’t have a great IPL season with the Kings XI Punjab last year, but he has maintained a decent batting average of 28.72 in the cash-rich league.

The right-hand batsman scored 366 runs in nine matches at an average of 52.28 in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

2. Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron, who was unsold in the previous IPL auction, showed great from at the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The fast bowler picked up 18 wickets in eight matches.

The 29-year-old can use his express pace and provide breakthroughs in the powerplay overs.

Aaron has taken 38 wickets in 42 IPL matches so far.

3. Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan may leak too many runs at times, but he will certainly deliver wickets. The fast bowler had recorded an average of 23.45 in the IPL 2016 while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has picked up 137 wickets in 134 T20 matches in his career.

Jordan, who played only one match in the last season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, is known as a death over specialist. He can be very handy when the opposition comes out all guns blazing in the final overs.

4. Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who has played in the IPL only for the Royal Challengers Bangalore so far, will be looking for a new team this season. Barring the last season, the 21-year-old performed decently in the 2015 and 2016 editions.

He recorded an average of 27.75 and 33.00 in IPL 2015 and 2016 respectively. The right-hand batsman can finish the innings with some big shots in the death overs.

5. Mohit Sharma

If any team is looking for an Indian opening bowler and doesn’t want to spend too much, then Mohit Sharma is the right person. The fast bowler has the knack of picking up wickets with the new ball.

The 30-year-old had a terrible season with the Kings XI Punjab last year, but has had a decent run in the IPL with 90 wickets in 84 matches.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 18:33 IST