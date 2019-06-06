IPL 2019: 6,6,6 - MS Dhoni finishes innings in style for Chennai Super Kings - Watch

It was vintage MS Dhoni on display for Chennai Super Kings as the former Indian cricket team skipper slammed 75 off just 46 deliveries to guide his team to a competitive total against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions had a horrible start to their innings as they lost the wickets of Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Shane Watson early. However, it was business as usual for Dhoni as he steadied the innings with Suresh Raina and kept the scorecard ticking with singles and the occasional boundary.

Dhoni looked at ease against the Rajasthan Royals bowlers and although he was not hitting a lot of boundaries, the style of play suited the situation. He was able to bring up his 21st IPL fifty and it looked like CSK will post a total of around 150 which would have somewhat of a par score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, Dhoni had other ideas as he took stance against Jaydev Unadkat on the fourth ball of the last over. Unadkat had already conceded nine runs in the over with Ravindra Jadeja hitting him for a six on the first ball. The fourth delivery of the over was a slow bouncer and Dhoni slammed it for a huge six over deep square leg.

The next two deliveries were also met with similar results as the penultimate delivery went sailing over long-off and the final ball of the over was deposited into the stands over the head of the long-on fielder.

Highest scores for Dhoni in IPL:

79* vs KXIP, Mohali, 2018

75* vs RR, Chennai, 2019

70* vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2011

70* vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane was all praise for Dhoni.

“When MS bats, it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers. But CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets,” he acknowledged.

