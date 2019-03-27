IPL 2019: All-round Andre Russell, batsmen power KKR to 28-run win over KXIP

Riding on fifties from Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana and an all-round show from Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs in the Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Chasing a huge target of 219, KXIP got off to the worst start possible as Lockie Ferguson got rid of KL Rahul for just 1 run in the second over. Mayank Agarwal joined Chris Gayle in the middle and the duo started to move the scoreboard with some fine hitting.

Just when it seemed Gayle would recreate the magic of his last match, he was dismissed by compatriot Russell for 20. Sarfaraz Khan was the next to depart and he became Russell’s second scalp of the night for 13.

Mayank Agarwal and David Miller then rebuild the KXIP innings with some big shorts to put the pressure on the hosts. The duo put together 74-run stand for the third wicket to keep the chase alive. During the course of this partnership, Agarwal also completed his fourth IPL fifty.

But the scoreboard pressure finally got the better of Agarwal (58) as he misread a googly from Piyush Chawla and his leg-stump was uprooted. Miller then completed his half-century as well but the visitors ran out of overs and fell short by some distance in the end.

Earlier, fifties from batsmen Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa, and yet another quick-fire knock from Andre Russell propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to 218/4 in 20 overs.

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine got the hosts off a good start as the latter hit 17-year-old multi-millionaire Varun Chakravarthy for 25 runs (three sixes and one boundary) in the second over itself.

But calamity struck soon for KKR as Lynn and Narine fell in quick succession. Mohammed Shami got the better of Lynn for 10 and then debutant Hardus Viljoen dismissed Narine for 24.

Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa joined forces in the middle and the duo bailed the hosts out of trouble with a 50-run stand. Rana was the aggressor of the two and he was the first to complete his half-century.

Rana fell soon after going past the 50-run mark and he became the Rs 8.4 man Varun Chakravarthy’s first wicket of the IPL. Uthappa then upped the ante and he too went past the 50-run mark to complete his 14th IPL half-century.

Andre Russell was brilliantly yorked by Shami but it was adjudged a no-ball as only three KXIP fielders were inside the 30-yard-circle against a mandatory minimum of four.

Russell made full use of this reprieve as he went onto hammer five sixes and three fours in his 17-ball 48 to play a major role in KKR posting a big total.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 23:59 IST