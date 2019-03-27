IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: KXIP’s error to hand Andre Russell reprieve was turning point

Kolkata Knight Riders made the most of the lucky break which was handed to them by Kings XI Punjab as they strolled to an easy 28 runs win in the end. The difference between the two sides was that one man, Andre Russell, who stole the show with the bat and ball.

Kings XI Punjab fielded first, but the start provided by Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn was rapid and took the hosts off the block quite quickly. Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa added a breezy partnership in the middle to bolster KKR’s platform and then arrived Andre Russell, with the platform perfectly set up for his onslaught. (Full scorecard)

However, it was not a very fluent start for the big Jamaican as the Kings XI bowlers executed their plans perfectly. Mohammed Shami, who has been excellent in the recent past, came from around the wicket and nailed the perfect yorker which slipped under the bat of Russell and crashed into the stumps. Russell was on his way back, Eden was stunned when the umpire intervened. He had his arm outstretched, signaled a no ball, there were only three fielders inside the 30-yard circle.

Russell walked back, took guard again and then displayed his power, brutality and brawl, as he plundered the KXIP bowling attack. 5 sixes, 3 fours later, he was racing along on 48 off 17 balls when he was caught in the deep brilliantly by Mayank Agarwal. This reprieve provided by the visitors proved to be very costly in the end.

“Look I mean we weren’t focused on small things. Small things cost you in this game. We need to be attentive to the small things for the next game. I take the blame on myself (talking about the no-ball). I should have had a look at him (Varun Chakravarthy). He of course was a debutant and would do better from here on,” KXIP skipper R Ashwin said after the match.

His blitz took KKR past 200 and they ended with 218 in their alloted 20 overs. The Jamaican was not done yet, he returned with the ball, banged the ball in and accounted for Chris Gayle and Sarfaraz Khan, which effectively ended the chase for the visitors.

Despite handy fifties by Mayank Agarwal and David Miller, the chase was never found the required momentum and KKR clinched the match by 28 runs ti move to the top of the points table.

