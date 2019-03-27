IPL 2019 Live cricket score, KKR vs KXIP in Kolkata: Punjab opt to bowl first, Kolkata unchanged
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP Live Score: Catch all the action of the Match 6 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab through our live blog.
19:31 hrs IST
Toss updates
19:24 hrs IST
Sayan: KKR’s predicted XI
19:17 hrs IST
Pratik: KXIP’s likely XI
19:10 hrs IST
Sayan: Russell in ominous form
19:00 hrs IST
Pratik: Talking about spinners!
18:50 hrs IST
Sayan: Gayle struggles against spinners
18:40 hrs IST
Pratik: Universe boss on fire
18:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Both teams won their respective opening matches of the season and will look to keep the momentum going with another win under their belt. ((Full scorecard))
Follow KKR vs KXIP Live updates below -
Toss updates
KXIP have won the toss and R Ashwin has opted to bowl first. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik says during the toss that they would have liked to bowl first as well. The hosts has named an unchanged side for this clash.
Sayan: KKR’s predicted XI
Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. Reason for this line-up
Pratik: KXIP’s likely XI
Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami - Here are the reasons for it.
Sayan: Russell in ominous form
Andre Russell once again proved his worth in the last match by smashing 49 off just 19 balls against Hyderabad. Russell is the batsman with best batting strike-rate in IPL history. Moreover, Russell is among those batters who has hit more sixes than fours in the tournament. He has hit 72 sixes and 69 fours in the tournament so far. Russell has also the 2nd best balls/boundary in the IPL.
Pratik: Talking about spinners!
Since making his debut last season, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the most influential spinners in IPL picking up 16 wickets, only behind Rashid Khan (22 wickets), Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine (both 17 wickets). Also, among spinners since last season, his rate of picking up wickets has been the best as compared to his contemporaries.
Sayan: Gayle struggles against spinners
Yes, Gayle enjoys a very healthy record at the Eden Gardens but against KKR spinners, he has struggled in the past. Against Sunil Narine, his strike rate drops to 85 while he has been dismissed by his compatriot twice before. Piyush Chawla too has got the better of him in the past.
Pratik: Universe boss on fire
Sayan before we get into another fight, let me put some Gayle stats out there - Eden Gardens is the venue where Chris Gayle has scored his second most number of runs in IPL only behind Bengaluru (1538 runs). Out of the 540 runs that Gayle has scored at this venue, 432 runs have been scored in boundaries (48 fours and 40 sixes) which accounts for 80% of his total runs.At Eden Gardens, Gayle has seven 30+ scores in 11 innings and it includes an unbeaten century and four half-centuries.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Match 6 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Before the blockbuster clash between the two teams, we will bring you the live preview of the contest. My name is Pratik Sagar (cricket correspondent at Hindustan Times) and I will put forward the case of KXIP and why i think they will go on to win this contest. My fellow cricket correspondent Sayan Ghosh will put forward a case for hosts KKR.