IPL 2019 Live cricket score, KKR vs KXIP in Kolkata: Punjab opt to bowl first, Kolkata unchanged

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Both teams won their respective opening matches of the season and will look to keep the momentum going with another win under their belt. ((Full scorecard))

Follow KKR vs KXIP Live updates below -

19:31 hrs IST Toss updates KXIP have won the toss and R Ashwin has opted to bowl first. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik says during the toss that they would have liked to bowl first as well. The hosts has named an unchanged side for this clash.





19:24 hrs IST Sayan: KKR’s predicted XI Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. Reason for this line-up





19:10 hrs IST Sayan: Russell in ominous form Andre Russell once again proved his worth in the last match by smashing 49 off just 19 balls against Hyderabad. Russell is the batsman with best batting strike-rate in IPL history. Moreover, Russell is among those batters who has hit more sixes than fours in the tournament. He has hit 72 sixes and 69 fours in the tournament so far. Russell has also the 2nd best balls/boundary in the IPL.





19:00 hrs IST Pratik: Talking about spinners! Since making his debut last season, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the most influential spinners in IPL picking up 16 wickets, only behind Rashid Khan (22 wickets), Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine (both 17 wickets). Also, among spinners since last season, his rate of picking up wickets has been the best as compared to his contemporaries.





18:50 hrs IST Sayan: Gayle struggles against spinners Yes, Gayle enjoys a very healthy record at the Eden Gardens but against KKR spinners, he has struggled in the past. Against Sunil Narine, his strike rate drops to 85 while he has been dismissed by his compatriot twice before. Piyush Chawla too has got the better of him in the past.





18:40 hrs IST Pratik: Universe boss on fire Sayan before we get into another fight, let me put some Gayle stats out there - Eden Gardens is the venue where Chris Gayle has scored his second most number of runs in IPL only behind Bengaluru (1538 runs). Out of the 540 runs that Gayle has scored at this venue, 432 runs have been scored in boundaries (48 fours and 40 sixes) which accounts for 80% of his total runs.At Eden Gardens, Gayle has seven 30+ scores in 11 innings and it includes an unbeaten century and four half-centuries.



