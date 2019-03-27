Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
T-20 Fever
LIVE BLOG

IPL 2019 Live cricket score, KKR vs KXIP in Kolkata: Punjab opt to bowl first, Kolkata unchanged

IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP Live Score: Catch all the action of the Match 6 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Mar 27, 2019 19:33 IST
highlights

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Both teams won their respective opening matches of the season and will look to keep the momentum going with another win under their belt. ((Full scorecard))

Follow KKR vs KXIP Live updates below -

19:31 hrs IST

Toss updates

KXIP have won the toss and R Ashwin has opted to bowl first. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik says during the toss that they would have liked to bowl first as well. The hosts has named an unchanged side for this clash.

19:24 hrs IST

Sayan: KKR’s predicted XI

Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. Reason for this line-up

19:17 hrs IST

Pratik: KXIP’s likely XI

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami - Here are the reasons for it.

19:10 hrs IST

Sayan: Russell in ominous form

Andre Russell once again proved his worth in the last match by smashing 49 off just 19 balls against Hyderabad. Russell is the batsman with best batting strike-rate in IPL history. Moreover, Russell is among those batters who has hit more sixes than fours in the tournament. He has hit 72 sixes and 69 fours in the tournament so far. Russell has also the 2nd best balls/boundary in the IPL.

19:00 hrs IST

Pratik: Talking about spinners!

Since making his debut last season, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been one of the most influential spinners in IPL picking up 16 wickets, only behind Rashid Khan (22 wickets), Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine (both 17 wickets). Also, among spinners since last season, his rate of picking up wickets has been the best as compared to his contemporaries.

18:50 hrs IST

Sayan: Gayle struggles against spinners

Yes, Gayle enjoys a very healthy record at the Eden Gardens but against KKR spinners, he has struggled in the past. Against Sunil Narine, his strike rate drops to 85 while he has been dismissed by his compatriot twice before. Piyush Chawla too has got the better of him in the past.

18:40 hrs IST

Pratik: Universe boss on fire

Sayan before we get into another fight, let me put some Gayle stats out there - Eden Gardens is the venue where Chris Gayle has scored his second most number of runs in IPL only behind Bengaluru (1538 runs). Out of the 540 runs that Gayle has scored at this venue, 432 runs have been scored in boundaries (48 fours and 40 sixes) which accounts for 80% of his total runs.At Eden Gardens, Gayle has seven 30+ scores in 11 innings and it includes an unbeaten century and four half-centuries.

18:30 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Match 6 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Before the blockbuster clash between the two teams, we will bring you the live preview of the contest. My name is Pratik Sagar (cricket correspondent at Hindustan Times) and I will put forward the case of KXIP and why i think they will go on to win this contest. My fellow cricket correspondent Sayan Ghosh will put forward a case for hosts KKR.