IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab’s Predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kings XI Punjab started their 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Rajasthan Royals with a 14-run win. But their opening win was marred by the controversy surrounding the dismissal Jos Buttler by KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin ran Buttler out as he backed too far up at the non-striker’s end. The dismissal, commonly known as “Mankading”, has generated massive debate with fans and pundits divided on the legitimacy of the dismissal.

From ‘spirit of cricket’ to third umpire’s interpretation of rules, everything has been fiercely debated.

Ashwin has been defiant in his belief that he did the right thing. And his team will hope that the bad press Buttler’s manner of dismissal generated won’t affect their performances in the tournament.

Their second match, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, will go a long way in dictating how KXIP cope with the fallout from the Royals game.

Also read: Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab

Here is Kings XI Punjab’s predicted XI for their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders:

Chris Gayle

Gayle has enjoyed whale of a time in the IPL over the years and he started the current season with another sparkling knock against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, smashing 79 runs off 47 balls with four sixes and eight fours.

KL Rahul

The India international failed in the first match, scoring a mere four runs. The onus will be on him to lay a solid foundation in tandem with Gayle. He has struggled with consistency in the lead up to the IPL, and will need to find his groove quickly.

Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal was a steady hand against Royals, scoring a 24-ball 22. The right-hander, one of the heroes of India’s first Test series win in Australia earlier this year, however, will need to score at a better clip.

Sarfaraz Khan

Khan provided some late flourish to the KXIP innings in Jaipur to take their total beyond 180. The stocky middle-order batsman possesses a full range of strokes and isn’t shy of trying the unorthodox as he demonstrated with a scoop over the slips off a Ben Stokes delivery. He will look to come good again on Wednesday.

Also read: KKR vs KXIP: Top 5 player battles to watch out for

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran scored 12 off 14 balls against Royals and didn’t seem to be middling them as well as he would have liked. The wicketkeeper-batsman will hope for a better outing at the Eden Gardens.

Mandeep Singh

Singh donned the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey last year and returned respectable numbers, scoring 252 runs in 14 matches. He didn’t get much time at the crease against the Royals, but will be keen to prove his credentials against KKR.

Sam Curran

KXIP shelled out big money for Curran at the auction. The 20-year-old, who played a big part in helping England dismantle India during their Test tour last summer, needs to justify his price. He failed to do so on his IPL debut as RR batsmen carted him around at will. At the end, he had figures of 52 runs from four overs with two wickets. His pace on the Indian pitches, which do not assist movement, may be a liability but he can be a star with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin has been in the eye of the storm after his “Mankading” of Buttler. But the brouhaha almost overshadowed the stunning 4-0-20-1 figures he registered in Jaipur. The experienced campaigner will surely have moved on from the controversy and will be eager to help his team make it two wins in a row.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The Afghan spinner enjoyed a remarkable campaign with KXIP last season. He also bowled exceedingly well against Rajasthan, conceding just 31 runs from his quota of four overs and accounted for the dismissal of the danger man Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi. He will look for more of the same at the Eden Gardens.

Varun Chakravarthy

The Punjab outfit shelled out a whopping Rs 8.40 crore for the Tamil Nadu ‘mystery spinner’. The late bloomer failed to make the side in the first match and is likely to make his IPL debut at the ripe age of 27 against KKR. If he lives up to his billing, KXIP have a winner on their hands. It’s a big if though.

Mohammad Shami

Shami has been in great form for the Indian team, bowling his way in to the limited overs sides. He has been exceptional while opening the bowling as well as at the death and will be keen to continue in the same vein.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:06 IST