IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR - Turning Point: Deepak Chahar bowls a brilliant opening spell

The Chennai Super Kings cruised to their target of 109 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday , courtesy an excellent unbeaten knock of 43 runs by Faf du Plessis. However, the match was set up beautifully by fast bowler Deepak Chahar during his opening spell. ((Full Scorecard))

Chahar got CSK off to a dream start when he trapped Chris Lynn LBW in the first over of the match. Thereafter, Ambati Rayudu took a brilliant catch to dismiss Nitish Rana off Chahar’s bowling in the third over. In the fifth over, Chahar removed Robin Uthappa for just 11 runs. Kolkata were tottering at 24/4 at the end of the fifth over. The visitors could never reconstruct their innings following the loss of four wickets and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Chahar returned with figures of 3/20 in his four overs.

ALSO READ: CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2019 Match 23 at Chepauk: Chennai Super Kings win by seven wickets

Andre Russell scored 50 runs off 44 balls lower down the order, but KKR managed just 108/9 in 20 overs. The Chennai Super Kings wrapped up the match in 17.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Along with Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson chipped in with scores of 21 and 17 respectively.

“I knew we are going to play a lot of games at Chennai. So, I worked on my slower ball and yorkers. I spend a lot of time in the dressing room with MS Dhoni while playing TT and I have got to learn a lot from him. With Dwayne Bravo injured, I have got the opportunity to bowl at the death,” said Chahar at the presentation.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 00:05 IST