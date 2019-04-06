IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin clash for the first time this season when Chennai Super Kings face Kings XI Punjab an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match in Chennai on Saturday.

The spin-heavy CSK will be up against KXIP, which also have quality spinners in their line-up with Ashwin himself at the forefront apart from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, leggie M Ashwin and mystery bowler Varun Chakravarty. The home team’s bowlers will be wary of Chris Gayle’s power-hitting provided he plays after missing the game against Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni will expect his bowlers to step up after the Mumbai batsmen went on the rampage during Wednesday’s match. In fact, CSK may opt for an extra spinner in place of either Mohit Sharma or Shardul Thakur.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 12:57 IST