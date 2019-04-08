IPL 2019: Dwayne Bravo reveals ingredients of ‘Champions drink’

Chennai Super Kings will be without the services of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for about two weeks owing to a grade 1 hamstring strain, the team’s batting coach Mike Hussey informed on Friday. The Trinidad cricketer, who suffered the injury during the team’s loss to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, has been a key player for the defending champions, but went for runs in that game.

Currently undergoing his rehabilitation process, Bravo took time out to tell his fans what is his favourite drink and how to make it. In a video shared by CSK on their Twitter account, Bravo can bee seen getting served a hot plate of noodles and then picks up a glass of milk. He then goes on to elaborate on the ingredients of the drink, which Bravo calls the ‘drink of champions’.

Bravo has over the years been a key player for CSK and has been a match winner for the franchise with both bat and ball. He is considered one of the shrewdest death bowlers ever in limited overs cricket. Bravo’s ability to use the slower delivery and wide yorkers in the death overs makes it extremely difficult for batsmen to hit him.

He is currently tied third in the overall list with 143 wickets to his name from 126 matches.

Bravo played an instrumental role in CSK winning their third title last year.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 13:25 IST