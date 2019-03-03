IPL 2019: Five quirky records from the Indian Premier League

It’s that time of the year again when the Indian Premier League fever will hit the entire nation. After a jam-packed season for the Indian team, the members of the side along with overseas cricketers will look to strike top form ahead of the all-important ICC World Cup.

The tournament begins with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 23.

Here’s a look at five quirky records from all 11 editions of the IPL.

1) Most extras in an innings

Deccan Chargers recorded the most extras conceded in an IPL match in the first edition of the tournament. The bowling attack consisting of Chaminda Vaas, RP Singh, Scott Styris, Sanjay Bangar, Andrew Symonds, Pragyan Ojha gave away 28 runs in extras against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. KKR, who were chasing a total of 110, won the match by five wickets with one over to spare. DC bowled 15 wides, 1 no ball, 8 leg-byes and 4 byes in the match.

2) Most sixes in the IPL

No points for guessing this one. The ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle has smashed the most number of sixes in the IPL. The West Indian has a whopping 292 sixes to his name. He leads the list with a difference of 105 sixes in comparison to the next best – AB de Villiers. The RCB batsman has struck 187 sixes in his career.

3) Most runs conceded in an innings

It’s a day Basil Thampi would certainly like to remove from his cricketing history. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s speedster recorded the most runs conceded in an innings when he returned with figures of 0/70 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last season. Thampi, who was thrashed for five fours and six sixes during the course of the innings, was up against the dangerous AB de Villiers in the match. The South African scored 69 runs off 39 balls.

4) Best economy rate in the IPL

In T20 cricket, a bowler with a good economy rate is like gold dust and therefore the Kolkata Knight Riders have been fortunate to have Sunil Narine in their ranks. The West Indian currently holds the record for the best economy rate in the IPL – 6.54. Narine has picked up 112 wickets in 98 IPL matches.

5) Highest match aggregate in the IPL

The IPL has always been known for the sixes and fours and a certain match in 2010 had the most runs scored in a single IPL match. First, the Chennai Super Kings with the help of Murali Vijay’s century, posted a total of 246/5 before Naman Ojha’s 94 off 55 balls propelled Rajasthan Royals to 223/5. A total of 469 runs were scored in Chennai on that day. CSK’s total is the third highest total in the history of the IPL.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 18:47 IST