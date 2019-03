Ahead of the first ODI against Australia, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the form and performance of the players will not be a parameter for the World Cup squad. However, chief selector MSK Prasad believes performances in the IPL could determine the fortunes of few players, as the IPL throws up pressure situations which moulds the skillsets of players.

Whatever be the case, performances in the IPL will sure make headlines and the selectors could be tempted to pick a couple of in-form players for the marquee tournament.

Here we take a look at three players for whom the IPL could act as the perfect platform to be included in the World Cup squad.

Dinesh Karthik

After he was dropped for the ODI series against Australia, MSK Prasad made it clear that he was still in the reckoning and the only chance Karthik will have to stake his claim for the World Cup slot will be in the IPL. He will be leading the Kolkata Knight Riders and will have the opportunity to dictate the batting position. A bumper season with the bat could well force the selectors to include him as the second wicket-keeper in the squad.

Vijay Shankar

The young man has been consistent with the bat in the limited opportunities he has got in the recent past. However, he needs to step up with the ball and this IPL could be his chance to be the second all-rounder for the Indian side. Hardik Pandya will walk into the World Cup squad once fit and Ravindra Jadeja is another viable option for the selectors. Hence, this season could be the key for Shankar and his World Cup ambitions.

KL Rahul

He was out of form, he was suspended and then he was back. KL Rahul was at his best in the 2-match T20I series against Australia. Virat Kohli was quick to point out that Rahul has much more to offer to Indian cricket. He will open the batting for Kings XI Punjab and if he has a similar season to last year, he could well be the third opener in the squad. Also, with his game, India could play him at the number four position in England.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 12:57 IST