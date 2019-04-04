IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya plays Helicopter shot, hopes MS Dhoni would congratulate him – Watch

Hardik Pandya would have certainly been happy with his innings of 25 runs from 8 balls, but he would have been overjoyed about carrying out a Helicopter shot in front of MS Dhoni in the last over off Dwayne Bravo’s bowling in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

After Mumbai won the match, Pandya said that he hoped MS Dhoni would congratulate him after playing that shot. After all, it’s MS Dhoni who invented the Helicopter shot in the first place.

Special to hit helicopter shot with @msdhoni watching: Hardik



"Hoped MS would congratulate me after that shot 😜"

An overjoyed @hardikpandya7 talks about emulating inspiration MSD's pet stroke against CSK. Interview by @Moulinparikh #MIvCSK @mipaltan



📹 https://t.co/jLLWXuZRYe pic.twitter.com/aci6s6cPBF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019

Hardik Pandya will be a key cog in India’s tilt at the Cricket World Cup this year but the past few months have been a “reality check” for the all-rounder, who has had to deal with injury problems and controversy off the field.

India has produced a plethora of spin-bowling all-rounders suited to Asian conditions but past tours to Australia, England and South Africa have highlighted the need for a batsman who can turn his arm to fast bowling.

While Pandya is considered one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and is viewed as having the potential to address that need, his career has been dealt some recent setbacks.

The 25-year-old had to leave the Asia Cup last September after suffering a back injury, which ruled him out of the T20 and Test series in Australia. He joined the team as an injury replacement for the fourth test but was not selected.

Pandya and teammate KL Rahul were then sent home from India’s tour of Australia and subsequently banned after making remarks that were widely condemned as sexist and inappropriate in a television show interview.

The bans were provisionally lifted pending a board investigation but Pandya then missed India’s limited overs home series against Australia, their last before this year’s World Cup, with lower back stiffness.

He was back at his best for the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, smashing 25 off eight deliveries with the bat and then picking up 3-20 with the ball to help his team beat champions and table-toppers Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.

Apr 04, 2019