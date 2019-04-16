IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Kings XI Punjab need a win to break away from the mid-table muddle, Rajasthan Royals, after the win against Mumbai Indians, have momentum on their side. And then R Ashwin will have the ball in hand and Jos Buttler will hold the bat, so, another spicy context is on the cards.

Royals finally found something this season after their win against Mumbai Indians and would now want to string together a number of wins on the trot. Punjab, on the other end, have to be careful they do not fall off the radar after an impressive start to their campaign.

Here's a look at when and where to watch the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

Where is the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals being played?

The IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals will be played in Mohali.

What time does the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

