IPL 2019 live streaming: When and where to watch MI vs CSK on live TV and online

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start as favourites riding on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s rich form when they take on slow-starters Mumbai Indians in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Also Read: MI vs CSK: Dhoni’s nemesis revealed ahead of crunch clash at Wankhede

Super Kings, who have won the cash-rich T20 league thrice like the hosts, are sitting pretty at the top of the eight-team table with three wins on the trot from three games. Placed sixth, Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have not started well as usual with a victory sandwiched between two defeats.

Where is the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings played?

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 11:13 IST