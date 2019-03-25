IPL 2019, MI vs DC, Statistical Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan set records

Rishabh Pant’s utterly destructive 78 powered Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Mumbai on Sunday, giving further proof of why he should be on the World Cup-bound plane to England.

Pant got those runs in only 27 balls and while the relentless onslaught would do his confidence a world of good, Jasprit Bumrah’s shoulder injury two months before the ICC showpiece left the Indian cricket fraternity on tenterhooks.

The Delhi dazzler’s seven towering sixes and as many fours at a Wankhede Stadium that was made to look like a tiny ground left the Mumbai Indians bowlers, including the world’s best pacer Jasprit Bumrah, traumatised and gave rechristened Delhi Capitals the fresh beginning they longed for. Sent into bat, Delhi Capitals notched up an imposing 213 for six in the stipulated 20 overs, and buried under a pile of runs, there was not much of a riposte from the hosts, who were bowled out for 176 in 19.2 overs after an injured Bumrah decided not to come out to bat.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from this match -

- Rishabh Pant, who scored a half-century off 18 balls, recorded the fastest fifty against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batsman notched the joint eleventh fastest fifty with Jos Buttler in the overall competition.

- With an innings of 43 runs from 36 balls, Shikhar Dhawan set the record for the second most runs scored against Mumbai Indians. The opening batsman has notched 629 runs against Mumbai Indians.

- Pant, who smashed seven sixes in the innings, has recorded the joint fifth most sixes by a Delhi batsman in the IPL. The wicket-keeper slammed seven boundaries as well.

- The Delhi Capitals registered a win in their first match of an IPL season for the first time since 2012. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, haven’t recorded a victory in their first IPL match since 2012.

- Yuvraj Singh, who looked in supreme touch in his 35-ball 53-run innings, recorded his 13th IPL fifty and his second half-century against the Delhi team.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 01:20 IST