IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Kieron Pollard’s six-hitting spree helps Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab in last-ball thriller

Ever since his controversial comments on Karan Johar’s TV chat show, there has been extra scrutiny on KL Rahul. The dashing batsman has tried hard to put the episode behind him, but is still feeling its repercussions. ((Full Scorecard))

When Rahul landed with Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday for the game against Mumbai Indians, news headlines reminded him of his hearing before BCCI ombudsman DK Jain. Before the game, the Karnataka batsman had to give his version over the controversial remarks made on the show.

While it remains to be seen what the ombudsman makes of Rahul’s case, there have been enough signs from his IPL performances that he is wiser from the difficult phase.

On Wednesday, he provided more proof he was moving on as he put his head down to play a flawless innings, producing an unbeaten 100 off 64 balls to power Kings XI Punjab to 197/4.

The game though lived up to its unpredictability and went down to the wire. On the flat Wankhede Stadium deck, stand-in captain Kieron Pollard launched into a hitting spree, smashing 10 sixes in a 31-ball 83 to single-handedly take the game to the opponents and eclipse Rahul’s effort.

Mumbai needed four runs off four balls with three wickets in hand when Pollard got out. Alzarri Joseph, with Rahul Chahar at the other end, managed to get the winning couple off the last ball to completed the remarkable chase. It was MI’s fourth win and they moved to eight points.

Change in style

This season, there is a change to Rahul’s batting. It reflects in his batting strike rate. A year ago, for KL Rahul, it seemed to be about living life in the fast lane. In the 2018 IPL, he was not just piling on the runs but getting them at blinding pace. An aggregate of 659 runs were notched up at a rate of 158 plus, which was intended to evoke shock and awe among fans. Powerful shots were followed by striking a pose on the follow-through for the cameras. It was all good on flat IPL tracks but he paid the price in international cricket and spent a torrid year, time and again falling as he tried to manufacture shots. Soon, he was left warming the bench in the Test and ODI sides.

Measured approach

The runs are flowing this season too, but at a measured rate. In seven matches, Rahul is the leading run-getter for Kings XI as well as the leading run-scorer among Indian batsmen in the tournament with 317 runs (only David Warner is ahead, with 349 runs). He has cut his flamboyance and focused on waiting for the right ball to hit.

It has helped him regain his form. The reward for good shot selection was seen against Mumbai Indians. There were six sixes and six fours, all off proper cricketing shots.

He was content to play second fiddle in the 116-run opening partnership with Chris Gayle (63 - 36b). Till the 18th over, Rahul batted at a strike rate of 120 plus (64 off 52 balls) before shifting into top gear, scoring 36 off the next 12 balls to complete his hundred.

He targetted Hardik Pandya, his partner in that infamous talk show incident, for special treatment, smashing 25 runs (3x6, 1x4) off the 19th over.

Mumbai Indians’ game plan was thrown into disarray before the game when captain and main batsman Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a thigh injury. However, the hosts could afford to celebrate in the end.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 00:49 IST