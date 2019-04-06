IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Turning Point: Andre Russell smacks 48 runs off 13 balls

When 53 runs were needed from 18 balls, the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp would have thought that they were finally going to clinch their first points in IPL 2019. But Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell had other plans. Mohammed Siraj seemed to have things under control when he bowled two consecutive dot balls in the 18th over. But that was the beginning of the end for RCB. ((Full Scorecard))

After bowling a wide, Siraj bowled his second beamer of the match and therefore he wasn’t allowed to bowl anymore. Marcus Stoinis was called up to finish the over and Russell got ready for a free hit. The 30-year-old hit two consecutive sixes and reduced the equation to 30 runs from two overs. Shubman Gill sensibly took a single and gave the strike to Russell in the first ball of the 19th over. And then the carnage began.

Russell slammed Tim Southee for four sixes and a boundary and virtually finished off the match in five deliveries. Southee couldn’t get his yorkers right and he was smashed all over the park. Russell helped KKR win a match from the jaws of defeat once again. He remained unbeaten on 48 from 13 balls as Gill struck the winning run off the last over by Pawan Negi. The Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by five wickets with five balls to spare.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that the bowlers’ performance in the last four overs was unacceptable.

“There is no guessing there (about where they lost), the last four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be more clever, nothing came off and we just cracked under pressure. That’s been our story this season so far. If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crucial overs, it’s always going to be difficult against power-hitters like Russell,” said Kohli.

However, Kohli added RCB are still optimistic about their chances of reaching the play-offs.

“You need to give the guys some space and come back stronger in the next game. It’s been a disappointing season so far, but we are still optimistic about our chances. We just have to believe in ourselves that we can turn things around,” said Virat Kohli.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 01:04 IST