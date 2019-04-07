IPL 2019, RR vs KKR - Turning Point: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine score 54 runs in 5 overs

When the Rajasthan Royals were batting against Kolkata Knight Riders, it seemed like a target of 140 would be competitive on the slow wicket in Jaipur on Sunday. However, KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine virtually finished the match in the first five overs of their chase. ((Full Scorecard))

Steve Smith batted out of his skin to remain unbeaten on 73 and helped Rajasthan post a total of 139/3. Thereafter, Lynn made his intentions clear when he slammed Dhawal Kulkarni for two boundaries in the first over. Narine had no issues batting on the wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as he smashed Krishnappa Gowtham for four boundaries and a six in the second over.

The Rajasthan Royals bowlers had no idea how to stop the runs at the start of the innings and ended up conceding 54 runs in the first five overs. Thereafter, KKR needed 86 runs from 90 balls to win the match.The opening pair strung a 91-run partnership until Narine was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal in the ninth over. Eventually, Kolkata won the match by eight wickets.

KKR opener Chris Lynn, who scored 50, said, “I rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the Powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice Powerplay and we were in cruise control after that.”

On the ball by Kulkarni in the fourth over which he inside-edged but did not dislodge the bail after hitting the leg stump, he said, “I nicked it, so I thought I was gone one way or the other. It happens in T20 cricket.“

Lynn added that he doesn’t talk much with Narine while batting with him in the middle.

“Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don’t talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins.”

